Marnie Simpson has confirmed to fans who are eagerly awaiting news of her baby's arrival that the tiny tot is yet to appear.

The Geordie Shore star took to Twitter on Wednesday night to clarify that she’s yet to give birth.

Marnie, 27, tweeted: ‘For those asking, still no baby and now a week overdue. so ready for him to come now.’

Earlier this week Marnie joked that she was bound to be overdue as she’s never on time for anything. ‘Little man takes after his mamma and is fashionably late,’ she said.

Not only is Marnie getting impatient to meet her first baby with boyfriend Casey Johnson, she’s also getting uncomfortable and admitted to not sleeping well.

‘The most restless night sleep EVER, so happy I have this little guy to keep me company on days like this,’ she wrote alongside a selfie with her pet pooch.

Although Marnie wasn’t on any form of contraception, news that she was pregnant came as a total surprise.

‘I’ve never used contraception as I find it never agreed with me, I was always careful and was very aware of my cycle then it just happened randomly,’ she said at the time.

‘I’m a firm believer of everything happens for a reason and I think it was meant to happen.’

With Gaz Beadle already a dad to little Chester with his girlfriend Emma McVey and Marnie ready to pop any day now, Aaron Chalmers’ baby announcement just days ago makes him the third of the Geordie Shore gang to enter parenthood.

His, it seems, was also an unplanned surprise. But one he’s thrilled about. Announcing the news on Instagram he wrote: ‘The BEST surprises are the 1s you don’t expect…. I’m going to be a DADDY!!! Can’t wait to meet you.’