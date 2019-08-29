Marnie Simpson shares VERY naked pic of baby bump weeks before she’s due to give birth

Bubba is nearly here!

Marnie Simpson has bared all in her latest pregnancy photo.

The former Geordie Shore star, 27, has shared an intimate snap of her eight-month pregnancy bump with her 3.5m Instagram followers.

Marnie is expecting her first child with boyfriend of three years Casey Johnson, 24. The pair announced that they were pregnant with a baby boy back in April amid fears that Marnie’s ‘alcohol abuse’ had made her infertile.

Posing turned to the side in her bathroom mirror, Marnie shared the new naked pic with her fans along with the caption: ‘It still amazes me how the woman’s body works ☺ 8 months pregnant & counting down the days until I meet you baby boy 👶🏽’

Marnie’s Instagram followers have been quick to compliment the reality star on her pregnancy, with one commenting: ‘You look great.pregnancy really suits you, congratulations you will be a great mum xx ❤️’

‘You look so gorgeous Marnz, not long to go now 💗’ wrote a second, while another added: ‘😍😍😍 An amazing thing being pregnant! So much beauty in this photo!’

Marnie hasn’t been shy in sharing photos of her growing bump on social media.

Since announcing that she was expecting, she’s been candid with her followers about the highs and lows of being pregnant.

In another recent image, the star posed in white lacy underwear while telling followers: ‘Trying to look and feel sexy right now is extremely difficult, so here is a picture of me and baby boy at 6 months 💕 can’t actually believe I thought my bump was big here 🙈 it’s quadrupled In size since then 😂’.

Back in June, Marnie shared another semi-nude pregnant shot, telling fans she’s happy with her stretch marks ‘because I’m going to be a mamma’.

We think you look fab Marnie!