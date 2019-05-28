The JLS star has been cleared of all charges

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have led the tributes to JLS star, Oritsé Williams, after he was cleared of raping a woman at a hotel.

The former JLS star was arrested in December 2016 after allegations of rape were made against him and has endured ‘three years of hell’ since, according to Rochelle.

But today Oritsé , 32, was finally found not guilty of the alleged attack and Rochelle and husband Marvin took to Instagram to celebrate.

‘This here is our brother, one of the kindest, most gentle, thoughtful men I know. Today he was cleared NOT guilty after 3 years of absolute hell,’ she wrote on Instagram. ‘I’m so proud of how you have conducted yourself throughout this time, I really don’t think I could have held myself in the same way. Reesh we love you so much and I’m writing this crying so many happy tears, it’s over.’

Oritsé’s JLS bandmate, Marvin, followed suit with a similar tribute.

‘Cleared..Not Guilty! Finally my brother @oritsemusic three years of hell is over! No-one will ever know or imagine what he’s been through..I’m just so proud of the way he conducted himself during what has been the most awful time..he is so strong and I know he can’t wait to start his life again now..We love you O.’

The jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court – which comprised of eight women and four men – took just two hours to deliberate before acquittingOritsé , after he was accused of attacking the woman in a hotel room after a solo concert.

Oritsé claimed they had consensual sex and was ‘bewildered’ over the ‘crazy’ allegations.

His tour manager Jamien Nagadhana, 32, was also cleared of charges of sexual assault and assault by penetration.