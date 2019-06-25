It was nothing, apparently

Matt Cardle has finally spoken out the messages he exchanged with Meghan Markle before she met Prince Harry.

Former Suits star Meghan, 37, was said to have messaged the singer back in 2015 to compliment him on his talents after the pair followed each other on social media.

At the time Matt was prepping to appear on stage in the West End musical Memphis.

Meanwhile recently divorced Suits star Meghan was allegedly spending time in the UK in the hopes she would meet a British man following her split from her first husband, Trevor Engelson, in 2013.

A source revealed: ‘Matt followed Meghan initially in early 2015 because he thought she was a beautiful star from Suits.

‘But he was stunned when she followed him immediately back and started messaging him. She said she was a big fan of his work.’

Speaking to The Sun the insider added that Meg had suggested the two of them meet up, before Matt ignored her messages in favour of a new flame.

They continued: ‘Matt couldn’t believe a Hollywood star like Meghan would even know who he was so he was very flattered and they chatted a little bit online before she suggested meeting up.

‘But then he met his girlfriend and knew it wasn’t appropriate to keep talking to Meghan so he ended up ghosting her.

Now, singing sensation Matt has broken his silence on his chats with Meghan.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on the swapping of messages with the now-royal family member, he adamantly explained: ‘It was nothing, it was absolutely nothing.’

Coyly playing down the situation, Matt then explained: ‘It’s funny what can be made of nothing.

‘It was so little then, if not nothing and it’s nothing now.’