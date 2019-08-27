Maura is taking a much-needed break

Love Island superstar Maura Higgins was forced to cancel a personal appearance at a nightclub in Birmingham because she is so frazzled from her hectic post-villa lifestyle.

The feisty Irish beauty took to Instagram to explain to fans why she couldn’t make the event scheduled to take place on Sunday night, insisting she skipped the PA due to being ‘completely burned out’.

Letting her 2.4 million followers know she was taking some days off to recuperate after her wild rise to Love Island stardom, she said: ‘I wanted to come on and say to everyone who was coming to see me at my PA I’m sorry that I didn’t make it.

‘To be honest, I’m completely burnt out – I’ve not had a day off since leaving the villa and I’ve not had any social time or anything, so I need to take a few days off and just kind of sort my head out.

‘I’m completely ran down, I have been in with a doctor and I’m feeling good because last night I had a really, really good sleep, and I haven’t really got a lot of sleep since leaving the villa.’

Confessing she is craving a dose of simple pleasures and normality, the 28-year-old bombshell continued: ‘I do feel bad that I’ve had to cancel some work for the next couple of days, but I need to do it for me because I am shattered.

‘I’ve not had time for just – you know normal day-to-day stuff, like go to dinner or go to the cinema, I’ve not had that.

‘And I need to because it’s good for the head to just get out and do normal things. It’s a shock to the system when you come out of the villa and you’re just so hectic.’

Despite feeling run down, the stunning brunette seems to be looking as good as ever, and stunned fans with a seriously sizzling snap as she enjoyed a night out at London’s S.T.K at the weekend.

Posing in a striking, leather red dress, Maura pouted for the camera and raked in dozens of swooning comments, including a rather sweet one from her Love Island beau, Curtis Pritchard.

Banishing any speculation of a break up between the pair, the 23-year-old dancing pro gushed: ‘Wow you look incredible 😘 x.’

Aw!