Maura Higgins stuns fans with sexy lingerie pic and VERY cheeky caption

Maura Higgins has stunned fans with a sexy lingerie snap.

The Love Island star, who took part in the hit ITV2 show this summer and was known for her sultry demeanour and candid personality, has stunned fans with her latest social media post.

Taking to Instagram to showcase her latest modelling shot, the former islander shared with her 2.5 million followers a behind-the-scenes picture that she shot with lingerie brand Ann Summers.

The candid snap showed her dressed in a Christmas themed strapless skin-tight red body suit with a white fur trim and a black belt around the waist.

The model was also wearing pretty chunky fluffy white boots with a baby pink dressing gown hanging off her shoulders.

Her sleek brunette hair was all up in rollers while she donned red lipstick and heavy black eyeliner.

The reality star, who can be seen cradling a fluffy white bunny rabbit in the shot, uploaded the festive post with a incredibly cheeky caption, reading, ‘I love all type of rabbits 😉 @annsummers’, cheekily referring to the retailer’s infamous Rampant Rabbit sex toy.

Fans loved the post, with many leaving streams of flame, love heart eyes and different coloured heart emoji symbols.

Many followers also appreciated the cheeky joke that Maura made, with a number commenting with laughing face emoji symbols.

‘What a babe 🐰 ❤️❤️❤️,’ wrote one fan, followed by others who commented, ‘So beautiful ❤️🔥😍’, ‘you look unreal😍😍’, ‘love you always💕’ and ‘Beautiful 😍’.

One even questioned whether the former ring girl was getting involved with an exciting calendar project, commenting, ‘2020 calendar???’.

If she were it would add another task to her pretty busy schedule.

The model has already become an ambassador online clothes retailer Pretty Little Thing and it was also recently confirmed that that TV star would be taking part in the next season of Dancing On Ice.

‘Cats out of the bag!!!’ she wrote in an Instagram post. ‘I’m joining the cast of this years @dancingonice 🙌🏼 and wow… I just can not contain my excitement 😆⛸’.