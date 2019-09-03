‘IT’S OFFICIAL!!!’ Maura Higgins CONFIRMS lovely news just weeks after leaving Love Island villa

Congratulations to Maura Higgins, who has just announced some fabulous news – she is now an ambassador for Boohoo, joining fellow ex-Love islander Tommy Furry in promoting the brand.

Announcing the news yesterday (September 2), Maura took to Instagram to reveal the exciting new partnership.

Posting a fabulous picture of herself in a tasselled white dress, chunky square earrings and a barrette hair clip, Maura captioned the image with: “IT’S OFFICIAL!!!!! I am now a @boohoo ambassador….honestly a dream come true for me..I am so proud of this opportunity. There are lots of exciting things in the pipeline & I cannot wait to show you guys, so keep your eyes peeled!!!”

Maura Higgins was a runner up on the dating reality show alongside her partner Curtis Pritchard, and the pair stepped out together to support fellow islander Tommy Fury last night at the launch of his line of clothing, also for Boohoo.

The couple posted some cute pictures and videos of the two of them together on their Instagram stories, proving any doubters wrong by showing their relationship is healthy as ever.

The official Instagram account for Boohoo also joined in the fun, posting pictures of Maura and Curtis, as well as Tommy and Molly-Mae, plus Curtis’ brother AJ.