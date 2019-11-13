Dress goals AND boyfriend goals

Love Island’s Maura Higgins stunned as she stepped out at the ITV Palooza party last night.

Wowing in a revealing split leg, low cut lace gown, Maura glowed as she displayed her bronzed complexion and radiant beauty on the red carpet.

Of course, the Irish bombshell was joined by boyfriend Curtis Pritchard, who she fell for in the 2019 Love Island villa.

Matching his gal’s dress in an ornate textured tuxedo, the ballroom dancing pro looked seriously loved up as he proudly grinned beside Maura.

Obvs the couple had to capture a snap for the ‘Gram, with Maura sharing a pic of the two of them with her 2.6 million followers.

Captioning the gushy photo, former ring girl Maura wrote, ‘Amazing night with my amazing man🖤.’ Adorbs.

In the comment section, loads of fans quickly began swooning over the mega glam pair.

‘Just so perfect ❤️😍,’ one wrote.

‘You both look so hot 😍😍,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘Absolutely stunning you both look so adorable together ❤️❤️.’

This comes as reality mega babe Maura admitted she’s not sure what’s in store for her and Curtis in the next few years, explaining it’s possible they could settle down or continue living their lavish party lifestyle.

“Will the future involve me and Curtis living in a cottage in the ­country somewhere with a couple of little Pritchards running around, or will I still be partying in the West End? Who knows? We’ll have to wait and see,” she told The Sun.

“I take every day as it comes. I’m very happy right now and I focus on now. That’s just the way I am.”

Baby Pritchards? We’re here for it.