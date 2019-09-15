They're all loved up

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard were looking all loved up as they spent the day together on Saturday at a wildlife park before grabbing a swanky dinner in London.

The Love Island couple headed along to Port Lymphne Hotel and Reserve, where they shared a steady stream of videos on their Instagram stories as they got up close and personal with some of the animals.

In one funny clip, Curtis says everyone had been rushed inside because an animal was on the loose – and Maura looked far from impressed with his banter. Another clip shows the cute couple looking all loved up as they feed the monkeys.

Following their day trip, they headed back to their hotel where champagne and chocolates were waiting for them.

That evening, to round off their epic day, they visited celeb hotspot Bloomsbury Street Kitchen in London for dinner.

The pair’s sweet date comes after Maura blasted claims she had been flirting with Greg O’Shea just hours after it emerged he’d dumped fellow Islander Amber Gill by text.

‘It’s 2019. Just because I’m photographed doesn’t mean I’m flirting or sleeping with him,’ Maura told the Sun Online last week at her Boohoo fashion launch.

‘If I was photographed with a girl nothing would be said about it. It’s a bit ridiculous. I’m with Curtis, as everyone knows, and Greg is a friend.’

Maura also hit back at the suggestion she needed to apologise to Amber over the claims.

‘No, not at all. Why would I have to speak to her about it? Greg is a friend and did nothing wrong. Greg is a friend of mine from the villa. There’s nothing to say,’ she said.