If you have nothing nice to say…

She won the hearts of many – including Curtis Pritchard – during her stint in the Love Island villa.

But sadly, Maura Higgins is not immune to nasty internet trolls, who have targeted many of the show’s stars since they found fame in the famous villa.

However, the no-nonsense Irish beauty isn’t letting hateful naysayers bring her down, and has shared her helpful advice on how she deals with keyboard warriors.

‘I don’t read what people say about me. I didn’t do that before I went on Love Island, so I’m not going to start now,’ she told Daily Star Sunday.

‘I tend not to go into my message requests on social media. The messages I see are from friends and family.

‘So the reaction I’ve been getting online has been very good. Everyone is very supportive.’

She added: ‘Since I left the villa everything has been great. I don’t feel any pressure. I’m loving it.’

She certainly has every reason to love her newfound fame as with it has come plenty of new, and lucrative, business opportunities.

Earlier this month, Maura announced the exiting news that she is now an ambassador for Boohoo, joining fellow ex-Love Islander Tommy Furry in promoting the brand.

Posting a fabulous picture of herself in a tasselled white dress, chunky square earrings and a barrette hair clip, Maura captioned the image with: ‘IT’S OFFICIAL!!!!! I am now a @boohoo ambassador….honestly a dream come true for me…

‘I am so proud of this opportunity. There are lots of exciting things in the pipeline & I cannot wait to show you guys, so keep your eyes peeled!!!’

Maura is also tipped to be in the 2020 line-up for Dancing On Ice, reportedly winning over ITV bosses with her ‘sense of humour and personality’.