Caroline was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend earlier this week

Maura Higgins has dropped a huge hint that she’s set to replace Caroline Flack on the first winter series of Love Island.

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault after an alleged late-night argument with her boyfriend Lewis Burton in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Now Maura, who appeared on the 2019 summer series, has set tongues wagging that she has flown to South Africa with some cryptic Instagram posts.

The 29-year-old posted a snap on Instagram on Saturday of herself in a private jet with the caption: ‘Off to the sun to shoot something very exciting…’

She later added more fuel to the fire by posing topless by a pool and captioned the image using the new Love Island tagline. She said: ‘Do one winter…’

The cryptic message made fans speculate over whether she is going to be announced as the new host of Love Island.

One follower said: ‘I really hope this means what I think it means 🤞🏻.’

While another added: ‘If you are replacing Caroline, it will be so good. I so hope you’re good at presenting!!!’

ITV have yet to announce whether Caroline will still present the first winter series of the hugely popular dating show.

The Met Police confirmed the news of Caroline’s arrest, releasing a statement to explain that the ITV presenter had been charged after police officers were called to a domestic disturbance.

‘Caroline Flack of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating,’ said the statement.

‘She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

‘This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted.

‘He was not seriously injured.’

Caroline and Lewis started seeing each other earlier this year, going public with their relationship and making it official back in August.