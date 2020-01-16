'Fireeeee 🔥🔥🔥🔥'

Love Island beauty Maura Higgins slipped into some insanely sexy lingerie for a red hot Instagram snap this week.

The model turned reality star has been working in collaboration with sex and lingerie brand Ann Summers to release her very own line of sexy undies and has rightly suggested that they’re a great option for the most romantic day of the year.

Posing in a three piece lace set with intricate detailing and complete with racy stockings and suspenders for a glam mirror selfie, Maura, who is currently putting her skating skills to the test on Dancing On Ice, captioned the image, ‘Valentines is coming🖤.’

The comment section quickly filled with Maura’s fellow Love Island alumni swooning over the raunchy photo.

‘Fireeeee 🔥🔥🔥🔥,’ penned Cornwall surf chick Lucie Rose Donlan, while Essex born villa girl Francesca Allen chipped in. ‘My gahhhh🔥🔥.’

Meanwhile one fan gushed over the Irish brunette’s beauty, writing, ‘Omg you are just STUNNING,’ and another insisted that her pro ballroom dancer boyfriend Curtis Pritchard is a rather privileged man, adding, ‘Jesus @curtispritchard12 is a lucky guy!!! You are on 🔥 😍.’

Sadly for the couple, who nabbed fourth place in the 2019 series of Love Island, Curtis was recently forced to deny he had cheated on Maura, after allegedly being spotted cosying up to a mystery girl at a bar on New Year’s Eve.

Shunning the claims and insisting he and Maura’s romance is going swimmingly, Curtis told Lorraine Kelly, “You can’t hug somebody or talk to somebody in this day and age without something coming out!

“Me and Maura are completely fine. I was there watching her on Dancing On Ice yesterday.”

Maura has been singing her beau’s praises lately too, dishing the details on his sweet birthday gesture.

“Oh my God, he’s just amazing. He’s very, very kind,” she told Heat.

“It was my birthday recently and he was giving me like, presents every day for the entire week before. No boyfriend has ever done anything like that for me before. It was very special and very thoughtful of him.”

Adorbs!