They're SO loved up

Former The Wanted singer Max George and girlfriend Stacey Giggs reportedly got matching tattoos during their recent romantic getaway to Dubai.

The pop star, 30, and footballer Ryan Gigg’s ex wife Stacey, 40, were reported to be dating back in April after months of speculation.

The couple then made their romance Instagram official last month with a lovey-dovey snap of Max planting a kiss on Stacey’s cheek during a holiday to Ibiza.

Speaking on the lover’s matching inks, a source told The Sun: ‘Things have been going really well between Stacey and Max recently and they decided to get each other’s initials while on holiday.

‘It was a really romantic gesture and sign that they are really serious about each other – and they’re in it for the long haul.’

Baring all on his budding relationship with former WAG Stacey earlier this year, Max sweetly confessed: ‘I don’t want to jinx it, but I can really see myself ending up with Stace.

‘I’ve always wanted to get married, and I love kids. I wouldn’t be with her if I didn’t see a future. But we’re just enjoying seeing how things go at the moment.’

The ex boy band member, who was once engaged to stunning actress Michelle Keegan, went on to reveal how he had met new beau Stacey in a pub after being introduced by mutual friends.

Speaking to Closer he added: ‘I just thought, “Wow, she is beautiful”, and we hit it off straight away. We just really got each other.’

This is thought to be Stacey’s first relationship since she split from love-rat husband Ryan, 45, back in 2016.

She was married to the footie star for ten years and the pair have two children together.

It is thought the marriage broke down as Stacey grew tired of the sportsman’s constant ‘womanising’ after being linked to other females.