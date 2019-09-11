Maya Jama shows off amazing bikini body following split from Stormzy

The TV presenter looked incredible on her Ibiza holiday

Maya Jama and Stormzy recently broke up after four years together.

And, while it can’t have been easy to have had an awkward run-in at the GQ Awards recently, it seems the 25-year-old TV presenter isn’t thinking about it too much, as she jetted off to Ibiza and showed off her bikini body.

Maya looked incredible as she posed for a selfie in the mirror, revealing her toned curves and washboard abs in a leopard print bikini.

Tagging herself in Ibiza, she captioned the picture, ‘Back so soon’, along with a sunglasses emoji.

Maya’s many celebrity friends rushed to praise her for her sexy snap.

Vicky Pattison wrote, ‘Jesus maya,’ along with some heart-eye emojis.

Singer Mabel also used heart eye emojis to show her love for the picture, and added, ‘I meeeean.’

Presenter Rochelle Humes then added, ‘Okayyyy,’ along with a firework emoji.

Maya confirmed she’d split from her rapper boyfriend Stormzy last month, and the couple are said to have ended their relationship to focus on their careers.

Stormzy and Maya were last seen together on Wednesday August 14, when they celebrated Maya’s birthday with a dinner at posh Mayfair restaurant, Sexy Fish.

They first went public with their relationship in 2016 after initially keeping it private, and in February 2018, Stormzy even said he was planning to marry Maya.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, the Vossi Bop rapper said, ‘I’m still so young but I want to propose, it’s going to happen and I will do it right. She is so sick, she is the best.’

Maya has been less vocal about the relationship, but has vented her frustration at the fact she’s often referred to as ‘Stormzy’s girlfriend’.