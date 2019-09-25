Maya Jama has hit back at a fan for body-shaming.

Maya Jama has hit back at a fan who criticised her body.

The TV and radio presenter took to Instagram to share a happy snap of her away on holiday in Miami.

In the picture, which she shared with her 1.1 million followers, the 25-year-old is the epitome of holiday chill – stood by a turquoise blue swimming pool holding a bowl of refreshing chopped watermelon with bright green palm trees in the background.

And of course showing off a gorgeous swimsuit.

The brunette beauty looked relaxed with black sunglasses and a mix and match tie-dye bikini set – and the pink, green and blue colours even matched everything else in the picture perfect vacation snap.

And while the enviable post received hundred of comments and more than 100,000 likes in just a couple of hours, there was one Instagram user who was less than happy with the picture – and it was for one particular reason that was actually a bit odd.

One fan wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post, commenting on Maya’s body in quite a negative way.

In an attempt to body shame the radio host, the critic commented on her chest, writing: ‘Saggy Boob alert’, with a laughing face emoji symbol afterwards.

However, the sassy DJ didn’t let the critic get her down, as she hit back at the commenter, writing ‘**real bool alert’ followed by a flashing light emoji symbol.

And other fans were loving watching Maya live her newly-single life out in Florida, with a stream of social media users leaving comments filled with heart and flame emoji symbols.

Maya split from rapper Stormzy just last month after several years together.

Rumours were swirling that the Crown hitmaker has cheated on Maya, however his rep shut this down by issuing a statement saying: ‘I can confirm any accusations or reports surrounding Stormzy’s infidelity to Maya are categorically not true.’