Maya looked INCREDIBLE

Maya Jama wowed fans when she rocked up for work still wearing her Halloween costume after a sleepless night of partying.

The Radio 1 host turned up to her 10am presenting slot on Friday morning still decked out in her sexy mermaid ensemble after a wild night out at her Halloween party.

Looking seriously epic in a purple shell bra, a seaweed green wig and covered in bright purple body art, Maya rocked her scaly, multi-coloured fish tail as she headed out for the spookiest night of the year.

After a fun filled evening at Jonathan Ross’s Halloween bash, Maya headed off to dance the night away at her own party, where she chowed down on chicken nuggets and fries from a fast food van parked up in the club.

As the sun came up and her shift on air drew nearer, it seems that Maya had no time to nip home to change her clothes and sneak in a nap.

Taking to her Instagram story she checked in with her fans to explain that she was heading into the studio as her “mermaid self”, cheekily asking, “What am I like?”

As she arrived at work, the Channel 4 host, who recently split from her rapper boyfriend, Stormzy, made sure to have a boogy before hitting the airwaves.

In a hilarious Instagram video she can be seen dancing around the studio boasting her ability to stay out all night with the caption, ‘Straight through crew. 👻👻👻 live on @bbcradio1 lol dedication to the cause.’

Commending her on the achievement, This Morning’s Holly Willoughby took to the comment section to write, ‘This is incredible 🙌🏻✨.’

While Swedish pop princess Mabel added, ‘Screamingggg 😂.’