Is Jamie Maya's new man?

Fans of newly single Maya Jama reckon that she and Jamie Redknapp would make a great couple, after she shared a series of snaps of the pair cosying up together.

The 25-year-old radio DJ recently split from her long term boyfriend, Stormzy, but seems to have been living her best life with football pro Jamie this week.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the stunning telly star posted a string of snapshots of her and Jamie dressed in traditional Bavarian gear as they enjoyed Munich’s Oktoberfest during filming for A League Of Their Own.

Beside a photo of her and the 46-year-old sportsman, Maya wrote, “Oktoberfest ting today

“A week in Germany with these lot, let’s be having ya 🎥.”

Plenty of the BBC Radio 1 host’s fans quickly took to the comment section to share their reaction to the sweet pic.

“Ok can they get married now,” wrote one.

While a second pleaded, “yes Jamie! Shoot your shot ✨.”

Agreeing, one more chipped in, “Jama & redknapp next power couple 👀😍.”

Despite followers’ hopes that the two will become an item, Maya recently opened up about how she’s loving single life.

She said, “I forgot how much I loved just literally being in a house with loads of my friends, eating, talking, drinking. I was like ‘I miss this a little bit. I’m having fun.’”

Go girl!

Speaking to ES magazine, she continued, “I live on my own now. Solo b***h. I’ve got this little [flat] that reminds me of a Sex and the City apartment. But without the sex.”

“I’m scared to date. I haven’t been single in so long, how the f*** do you flirt any more?! I’ve been basically with my friends 24/7.”