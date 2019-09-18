Maya Jama breaks silence on rumours she was spotted kissing Love Island’s Ovie Soko

Twitter was rooting for a new power couple...

BBC radio 1 presenter Maya Jama has spoken out after rumours that she was spotted having a smooch with Love Island’s cool guy Ovie Soko started swirling earlier this week.

She’s recently split from Stormzy – who was also hit by claims he cheated with singer Jorja Smith – and has been living her best life since (we love to see it!).

But of course being single and happy to mingle when you’re a famous face comes with its fair share of dating rumours, and Twitter was set alight when an account tweeted that Maya and Ovie had been spotted kissing at a nightclub.

Fans of the two stars got excited at the prospect of the new power couple – despite the fact that Love Island babe India Reynold and Ovie are still pretty much together – but it seems like they’re in for disappointment.

Maya’s rep shut down the rumours, telling OK! Magazine: ‘They’ve never met so there’s no truth to this.’

Ovie was not the only one accused of being unfaithful recently, after reports that India kissed her ex-boyfriend Kieran Gibbs at a birthday party in Portugal also emerged last week.

However, India’s rep also denied the claims: ‘There is no truth in this whatsoever and Ovie and India are still very much together and happy.’

Following the cheating claims, Ovie put the rumours to rest while gushing about how India is a ‘sweet’ and ‘genuine’ person.

Speaking to Mail Online, he said: ‘Me and India are happy. I think that’s definitely the most important thing. We’re very happy.

‘Regardless of how many people [there are] in every one of our lives, there will be opinions. And everyone can have their own opinion.

‘She’s a great person – a very genuine, very sweet person. I think whenever you can come across genuine people – whether that be a significant other, a mate, a work colleague – you’ve got to value them.’

Awww Ovie – melting our hearts as usual!