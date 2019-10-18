Maya Jama reveals exciting single life update following split from Stormzy

Go gal

Presenter Maya Jama has confirmed that life is all good following her split from rapper Stormzy earlier this year.

The newly single Radio 1 host, who dated the Shut Up hit maker for four years, has insisted that she’s not on the hunt for love during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, which is set to air on Saturday.

Explaining that her life as a single lady is offering plenty of exciting new ventures, she said, “’I’m not on the hunt. I’m not on any apps, basically. No, I’m not prowling. I’m just living my life. [I’ve just bought my first house] it’s really exciting.”

This comes after Maya admitted that she is ‘scared’ to get back out on the dating scene, confessing there’s not much action going on for her single her break up.

Speaking to The Evening Standard magazine she said, “I’m scared to date. I haven’t been single in so long, how the f*** do you flirt any more?!

“I live on my own now. Solo b***h. I’ve got this little [flat] that reminds me of a Sex and the City apartment. But without the sex.”

Despite her clear claims that she’s not looking for love, fans of the stunning telly presenter recently went wild after she shared a snap posing beside football star Jamie Redknapp, speculating that the pair are dating.

Taking to Instagram, Maya posted a string of snapshots of her and Jamie dressed in traditional Bavarian gear as they enjoyed Munich’s Oktoberfest during filming for A League Of Their Own.

Beside a photo of her and the hunky sports pro, Maya wrote, ‘Oktoberfest ting today

‘A week in Germany with these lot, let’s be having ya 🎥.’

Plenty of Maya’s loyal supporters quickly took to the comment section to share their reaction to the sweet pic.

‘Ok can they get married now,’ wrote one.

While a second pleaded, ‘yes Jamie! Shoot your shot ✨.’

Agreeing, one more chipped in, ‘Jama & redknapp next power couple 👀😍.’