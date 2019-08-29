Fans are losing their mind after newly-single Maya Jama is spotted with Anthony Joshua

We see you AJ 👀

Maya Jama has only recently confirmed her split from MC Stormzy, but that’s not stopping fans from hoping she finds romance again – and soon.

So when the hard-working TV and radio presenter shared a selfie with boxing champion – and certified MCM – Anthony Joshua it’s no wonder the internet lost it.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: ‘Working with this one today’, tagging the boxer and Lucozade – the brand she’s presumably working for on this interview.

She also later added: ‘Right, so he’s teaching me how to fight.’

Responding to her tweet, many commented to ship the pair – while others tried to picture how Stormzy would be feeling seeing his ex cosying up to one of the most coveted bachelors in the bizz. Cue many hilarious GIFs…

One said: ‘Stormzy in the muddddd’; while another added: ‘The new power couple early stages.’

Another user also pointed out that the rapper could use their split to inspire his music – and Maya could have to introduce the track as she presents a show on BBC Radio 1 on Fridays and Saturdays: ‘Stormzy will produce an absolute banger off the back of this, Maya might have to introduce the hottest track a few times within her shift very soon “awkward”’.

Stormzy and Maya Jama’s split was revealed last week, as the TV star’s rep confirmed the sad news saying: ‘Yes, I can confirm the relationship has ended and Maya has separated from Stormzy.’

Following the shock spilt, rumours started that Stormzy cheating on Maya with fellow singer Jorja Smith started swirling – but the south Londoner was quick to firmly deny the accusations.

His rep said: ‘I can confirm any accusations or reports surrounding Stormzy’s infidelity to Maya are categorically not true.’