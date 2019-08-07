Eeeeek!

Viewers were left cringing last night as they tuned in to E4’s Celebs Go Dating to watch Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson embark on a rather awkward date.

As the stunning bisexual reality star headed out for drinks with fiery female date, Natasha, fans of the show were left squirming over the pair’s uncomfortable encounter.

Although the date seemed to be getting off to a good start, the romance began to turn sour as 25-year-old Essex girl Megan instructed Natasha to not ‘be a d***’ after she encouraged the former villa babe to down a boozy shot.

As Natasha told Meghan to apologise for the comment, she uninterestedly replied: ‘Apologise for what?’

Having witnessed the evening spiral, fans took to Twitter to have their say.

Slating Megan, one penned: ‘Megan is actually making me cringe so much. 😩😩’

While a second chipped in: ‘Love Natasha. Megan never ever seems like she’s just being herself. It’s all so fake. #celebsgodating’

And a third added: ‘Can’t be the only one who thinks Megan was the one being the d*** on that date, calorie counting drinks and being bore as hell whilst also looking completely uninterested is just rude! Jesus, no wonder Natasha wants her to drink. 🤦🏽♀️.’

Meanwhile, plenty rallied to support Meg, blaming her awks attitude on her nerves.

‘One of the first things Megan said was she had slept with girls, but never dated them. It is a DATING show. Of course she’s going to be shy and nervous. It couldn’t possibly be just that she’s been more reserved about those feelings in the past in public.’

Another agreed, piping up to say: ‘I wouldn’t expect Megan to apologise after her date was being so rude and pushing her to have more drinks🤷🏻♂️.’

And a third wrote: ‘Thank goodness that Megan escaped that date in the end. Gosh, I felt uncomfortable watching that date go south! 😳🙈.’

Celebs Go Dating airs weeknights at 9pm on E4.