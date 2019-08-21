Daym girl...

Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson left fans in awe when she took to Instagram to share a seriously raunchy snap.

Perching in a tree strung hammock and showing off her sensational body, the reality star posed in an itsy bitsy two piece bikini made entirely of sweets.

Baring her toned, tanned physique and smouldering for the camera, the 25-year-old glamour model paired her edible ensemble with a pair of white trainers, striped tube socks and a natural, fresh faced make-up look.

In a second photo, Meg can be seen sporting the same sugary Ann Summers swimwear while relining on a huge sun lounger beside her hair stylist, Joel, who also showed some skin in a pair of matching candy pants.

Cheekily captioning the upload, Megan penned: ‘EAT ME 😛.’

Naturally, plenty of the brunette bombshell’s loyal followers swooned over the sultry posts, with one asking: ‘Damn 😍 …room for 2 in that hammock? ❤️,’ and another gushing: ‘she is genuinely the most drop dead women on the planet. She slays 😩😍.’

Meanwhile Meg’s Love Island pal Charlie Brake joked: ‘Who chewed them off? 😂.’

Megan has always been open about all things sex since rising to fame in 2018’s series of the ITV2 dating show, where she found romance with hunky Wes Nelson.

She came out as bisexual earlier this year and recently opened up about her and 21-year-old ex Wes’ sex life.

The pair split at the beginning of this year and Megan went on to describe their bedroom antics as ‘vanilla’.

Speaking to The Sun, she revealed: ‘I Don’t remember Wes really liking sex toys.

‘In fact he was pretty vanilla in the bedroom, he was only young though bless him, he’s got a lot to learn.

‘Whereas I love playing with sex toys, especially the rabbits. Women masturbating is nothing to be ashamed of, I feel like it’s such a taboo.’