Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson praised for naked body positive snap

Megan Barton Hanson has been praised by fans for promoting body positivity.

The former Love Island star took to her Instagram with a naked snap in order to encourage fans to be comfortable with their bodies.

Megan shared the promotional picture with her nearly two million followers, who all loved the candid shot.

Posting the photo that is shot side on while Meghan sits back kicking her leg out in front of her, the reality star, who looked gorgeously bronzed in her candid snap, wrote, ‘Fuck your Rolex, look at these Rolls ✌🏼 @theisleofparadise #bodypositivemovement’.

And fans loved the TV star’s encouragement.

In just a few hours the post raked up nearly 200,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans thanking her for her bravery and candour.

Your a inspiration Megan thanks for showing me how to be myself even if I’m not a size 12 no more 💙💙💙,’ wrote one fan.

‘No famous female would ever do this and I absolutely love this🤩❣️,’ added another. ‘You’re mad gorgeous😍 Thanks for your inspiration 🤧❤️

YES WE STAN POSITIVITY,’ exclaimed another. ‘I struggle so much with loving my body, and still don’t . You are such an inspiration to girls everywhere 💋’.

Others wrote, ‘Inspiration to girls all over the world!’, ‘Yes Megan!!! 🙌🏼’, ‘Perfect 👌🏻’, ‘Caption perfection. Actually love her’ and ‘I LOVEEEEE THISSSSSS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼’.

The TV star, who appeared in last year’s series of ITV2 hit show Love Island, recently opened up about being from antidepressants after a four-year struggle.

I wasn’t going to share this, as I’ve denied being on antidepressants in past interviews. I saw it as a weakness, which in hindsight it was the opposite I struggled with accepting help and asking for it because I didn’t know why I felt depressed and anxious. @remibutlerwray @cocowillow @beautybymeganguy @joel_maghair21 @marv19922 @x.fionabreens.x @laurenlofthouse1 @alex___evans @dangwray & my family 💕 Thank you for always talking sense and being there during my the darkest times. Even tho I never take your advice at first or ignore your whatapps for day’s because I couldn’t deal with getting out of bed! Your support and love over the last couple of months has been unreal. I’m so proud to finally say I’m off antidepressants after 4 YEARS and I wouldn’t have been able to do it with out you all. I’m not saying it’s a good thing to come off them, everyone is on their own journey! (don’t just stop without contacting your doctor) but after relying on them for so long I was petrified of ever missing one! I would get the shakes and panic if I forgot one. (Sorry to all the MUAs trying to apply eye makeup when I’m shaking with anxiety!) Even during loveisland I would take them sheepishly hoping no one would clock and ask what they were! I feel so free and like the dark cloud has finally gone, I was so used to them I forgot what life before them in a good headspace actually felt like! ☀️🌝 Sometimes in life we need to hit a real low to want to change. 💕

I’m so proud to finally say I’m off antidepressants after 4 YEARS and I wouldn’t have been able to do it with out you all,’ she wrote on her Instagram page. ‘I’m not saying it’s a good thing to come off them, everyone is on their own journey!

‘(Don’t just stop without contacting your doctor) but after relying on them for so long I was petrified of ever missing one! I would get the shakes and panic if I forgot one. (Sorry to all the MUAs trying to apply eye makeup when I’m shaking with anxiety!).’

‘I feel so free and like the dark cloud has finally gone, I was so used to them I forgot what life before them in a good headspace actually felt like! Sometimes in life we need to hit a real low to want to change.