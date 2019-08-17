Former Love Island champ Amber Davies has been forced to defend herself after Chloe Ferry accused her of sleeping with Sam Gowland

And now, fellow Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson has waded in on the drama and branded Amber a ‘sneaky b**ch’ after previously claiming the West End star was ‘sexting’ her ex-boyfriend Wes Nelson.

It all kicked off when Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry took to Instagram to share a series of emotional videos in which she opens up about their rocky relationship – claiming they’ve still been living together and sleeping together despite splitting.

She goes on to say she’s found out something that’s ‘really hurt her’.

‘Not only have I found messages on Sam’s laptop that he has been messaging other people while we have been in bed together, I also found out the day after we finished he had sex with Amber Davies,’ she explained. ‘Literally so soul-destroying, it hurts so much. What an idiot I am.’

Although Amber – who is currently starring in 9 to 5: The Musical – denied the accusations, it didn’t take long for other people to get involved in the dramz. Mainly, fellow Love Island alumni Megan Barton-Hanson.

Having previously accused Amber of sexting her then-boyfriend, Wes, Megan made a thinly veiled dig at ‘heartless’ Amber.

‘Nothing makes my day more than when a snakey bitch gets exposed! Imagine moving like that and lying to numerous heart broken girls that you ain’t shagged their ex!’

Megan added, ”I’m all for getting that D but have some respect or just own up to being a heartless little rat.’

Clearing up the rumours on her own Instagram, Amber said: ‘This is the story. A couple of months ago the papers contacted Sam and I’s management saying they were running a story that we had slept together. We hadn’t. And both parties denied the allegations. A couple of weeks ago Sam replied to one of my Instagram stories and I ignored him after the whole drama.’

She went on to brand Chloe ‘shocking’ for relaying this story to her huge Instagram following. ‘For Chloe to take her 3m+ followers… assume, manipulate and take something out of context, EVEN AFTER her and I exchanging messages and me reassuring her that NOTHING HAD HAPPENED. Is shocking.’

We don’t see this settling any time soon…