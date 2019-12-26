Have you ever Googled this?

It has been revealed that a certain Love Island mega star’s cosmetic surgery transformation is searched for on Google even more than the Kardashian sisters.

While Kim K and her family are famously rumoured to have gone under the knife and needle to achieve their curvy bodies and flawless faces, it’s actually Love Island series four’s Megan Barton Hanson’s appearance changes the UK are most interested in.

According to research by Flawless.org, UK searches for Essex glamour model Megan’s plastic surgery are at around 6,490 per month, with reality icon Kim Kardashian grabbing second place with 5,080.

Former stripper Megan has always been open about her appearance tweaks, admitting to having a boob job, a nose job and fillers in her lips and face.

Blonde bombshell Meg also had her ears pinned back and veneers fitted.

Having been slammed for her reported £25k surgery spend after Love Island, Megan blasted critics.

“I worked so hard to get all the money I could and I feel like I can spend it any way I want. If it makes me feel better I don’t know why that’s seen as a negative thing?”, she told Grazia.

“I was still beautiful in my own way back then, I’ve just changed a few things. I was comfortable then and I’m comfortable now.”

While Megan has nabbed second place ahead of Kim and Khloe, the top spot for most UK surgery searches is their half sister, Kylie Jenner.

Racking up a search total of 7,460 a month, make-up mogul and self made billionaire Kylie seems to be the star with the transformation the British public are interested in most.