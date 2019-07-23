Wow!

Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson has slammed her sex life with ex boyfriend Wes Nelson, shamelessly describing his bedroom performance as ‘vanilla’ and saying ‘he has a lot to learn’.

Brazenly opening up about her sexual relationship with the 21-year-old fellow Islander, the 25-year-old Essex girl revealed to The Sun: ‘I Don’t remember Wes really liking sex toys.

‘In fact he was pretty vanilla in the bedroom, he was only young though bless him, he’s got a lot to learn.

‘Whereas I love playing with sex toys, especially the rabbits. Women masturbating is nothing to be ashamed of, I feel like it’s such a taboo.’

The hot couple dated for six months after hitting it off in the series four villa back in 2018, before splitting up in January when Wes’s appearance on Dancing On Ice caused a rift between them.

Megan admitted that the two of them longer speak but she keeps in touch with some of the lads from her Love Island days.

She said: ‘I’m leaving him in the past. We’re not in touch.

‘I still speak to the boys a lot, Sam Bird, Charlie Brake and Charlie Frederick.’

The blonde bombshell previously spoke out about her sexuality, confirming that she finds both men and women sexually attractive.

Airing her sexual confidence she continued: ‘I think men are scared of me because I’m so sexual. I like women as well, I don’t care if you have t**s or a penis.

‘I’ve been dating men as well as women. It’s really exciting. I’ve never had a full on relationship with a girl, just sexual experiences.’