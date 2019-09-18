😳😳😳

Love Island mega babe Megan Barton Hanson has opened up about ex boyfriend Wes Nelson in a seriously raunchy interview.

The 25-year-old bombshell and the 22-year-old gym honed hunk found romance when they met in the 2018 Love Island villa.

But their relationship was not meant to be and the pair split at the beginning of this year following Wes’s stint on Dancing On Ice.

Now, Essex glamour model Megan has revealed exactly what she thinks of her former bae and dished some rather private details about the Staffordshire boy’s anatomy.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the reality beauty said: ‘As much as I hate him now – that was a good d**k. That willy – I’ve never seen one like that!’ Crikey…

The feisty telly star, who recently came out as bisexual, is known for being totally open about her sex life and has slammed those who criticised her for getting up to hanky panky on Love Island, with both Wes and curly haired hottie, Eyal Booker.

‘I had sex with two people on TV – Adam [Collard] done the same, Wes done the same – just because I have a vagina why are you screaming at me for that?

‘I literally had sex with two people in eight weeks – it’s not that bad. I wasn’t going to filter myself,’ she explained.

‘I did what I’d do in real life. Eyal is beautiful so I banged him. Wes is beautiful so I banged him.

‘I like sex! It’s part of a relationship. Life is so stressful, that’s the one thing that’s meant to be nice and pleasurable.’

Cheers to that, Megs!

Despite her praise for Wes’ manhood, Megan previously spilled the beans about the pair’s bedroom antics and seemed less than impressed, branding him ‘vanilla’.

Speaking to The Sun, the Ann Summers ambassador said: ‘I don’t remember Wes really liking sex toys. He was only young though bless him, he’s got a lot to learn.’