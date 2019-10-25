Megan McKenna has opened up about body dysmorphia.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star appeared on ITV’s Lorraine earlier today to speak about her appearance on X Factor: Celebrity.

Speaking to presenter Christine Lampard, the reality star revealed that she thinks she may have suffered from body dysmorphia in the past, a mental health condition that leads a person to worry over aspects of their appearance.

Admitting that she has gone through therapy since moving on from reality TV and recently got rid of her lip fillers, the star said, “Honestly I look back at myself and think, ‘oh my god what was I thinking?’

“I think I had a massive dose of body dysmorphia. I feel like what I would like to say to my younger self is ‘you really need to accept the way you look. This Instagram thing, looking online, wanting to look like other people, I was doing that.

“You lose yourself.”

“Now I feel like I looked awful,” she continued. “My mum used to say to me every morning, ‘Megan your lips, they are so big.’

“I was noticing, every article was about my big lips and not my music which was heartbreaking to me,” added the aspiring musician, who topped the iTunes charts back in 2017 with her first single.

Speaking about taking part in the celebrity version of ITV singing competition X Factor, Megan said: “I would love to be signed by a major label, go on a world tour and be a global superstar…

“The song I’m going to be singing (on Saturday) is about my dream in general. The knock backs I’ve had, the hundred ‘nos’ I’ve had. It only takes one person to recognise you and give you that chance.

“I’ve auditioned twice before but I keep saying to everyone, ‘third time lucky’.”

Adding that she has ditched nights out for more chilled home time, she said, “My weekends for a very long time now have been about steaming (my vocal chords) staying in with my friends, watching movies.

“That is the way forward for me.”