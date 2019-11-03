The X Factor: Celebrity star is undergoing an image overhaul

Megan McKenna has reportedly DUMPED her ex-con boyfriend Zack Gilbert in a bid to win The X Factor: Celebrity and relaunch herself as a serious musician.

The 27-year-old and Zack – who was sentenced to five years in a young offenders institution for GBH in 2013 – started dating earlier this year but rumours of their romance only surfaced three months ago.

Now with Megan transforming her image to shed her reality TV past, Zack reportedly had to go as he would do nothing to help present herself as a clean-cut pop star.

‘As part of the new her, she got rid of Zack about the same time as getting rid of her fillers,’ a source told The Mirror.

‘Megan really wants to make the most of all the opportunities X Factor: Celebrity will bring her way – and having a convict boyfriend is not a good look.’

Megan’s image overhaul comes after she ditched her lip fillers and swapped booze and partying for nights in with herbal tea.

‘I feel liberated, 100 per cent. I finally feel comfortable in myself. I’m so over that life! It’s boring,’ she told MailOnline.

‘This girl that everyone is seeing has always been me. I’ve just never had the chance to break free and show that side of me because I’ve been on TV shows that are a lot of pressure and drama.

‘I have stripped back with loads of things, my hair, my make-up, my lips, right down to my clothes. I feel less is more.

‘I know I dress up for stage but that’s a different story, if you see me in my day to day clothes, I am on a much different vibe to what I used to be.’

Megan was known for her temper tantrums and toxic romances following her time on shows like Ex on the Beach, Celebrity Big Brother and TOWIE.