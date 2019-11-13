Megan McKenna joined some of the biggest names in TV on Tuesday night as she stepped out for the annual ITV Palooza.

The Essex girl, 27, glittered in a sheer and lace dress – complete with added sparkle – and wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail.

Looking every inch the star, Megan happily posed for snaps on the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Megan’s night out come after she opened up about her decision to have her lip fillers dissolved, revealing her struggle with body dysmorphia.

Confessing that her old lips were distracting people from her talent as a singer, Megan said, ‘They were awful. Everything I was doing with my music, every TV appearance, everyone was just talking about my lips.

‘It was upsetting me because I’ve worked so hard to get where I am and it was getting ruined because of my appearance.’

Megan added to OK!, ‘It’s difficult because I was suffering from body dysmorphia badly. I used to go on editing apps and make my lips look bigger than they were on a picture that I would upload.’

But thankfully Megan is feeling a lot more confident in herself these days, and that’s thanks to her successful stint on The X Factor: Celebrity.

She said, ‘I just feel like this show has come at the perfect time. I feel like I’ve been away from reality TV for a while now, and this is my perfect crossover point.’