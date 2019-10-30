She’s a TOWIE legend and, like her fellow Essex stars, it’s not often we get to see Megan McKenna without make-up.

But the 27-year-old has proved she doesn’t need all of that to look beautiful, sharing a couple of make-up free snaps on Instagram – much to fans’ delight.

Alongside the fresh-faced photos, Megan wrote, ‘Chilling at the studios. Rehearsing something very special this week.’

Quick to compliment Megan’s natural look, one follower wrote, ‘You look absolutely beautiful as always Megan.’ Another said, ‘So naturally beautiful.’ And a third added, ‘Much nicer seeing you more natural lovely.’

Megan is busy preparing for her performance on The X Factor: Celebrity this weekend, after impressing viewers two weeks in a row with original songs.

Her heartfelt ballads – Everything but You and This – have also been a hit with judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and her mentor Louis Walsh.

And, following Megan’s performance on Saturday night, This quickly shot up the iTunes chart, landing at number two.

With it looking more and more likely that Megan will win the show – and a record deal with Simon – she recently revealed how she’d react.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Megan said, ‘If I won it would mean everything. I don’t know what I’d do. I’d faint! You’d see the first fainter on The X Factor.’

‘It’s been overwhelming. I can’t get over how many amazing messages I’ve been getting. It’s just a dream come true. I feel like finally people are taking my music seriously.’