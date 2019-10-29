Megan McKenna stepped out this week for the annual Pride of Britain awards, fresh from smashing another performance on The X Factor: Celebrity.

Arriving with mentor Louis Walsh, Megan, 27, looked sensational in a tiered black gown with colourful floral detailing.

After having her infamous lip fillers dissolved it looks like Megan is keeping her new stripped back look. The former TOWIE star showed off natural-looking make-up and kept her blonde her loose and wavy.

Megan’s red carpet appearance comes after impressed The X Factor judges with another original song.

After her performance of This – which got her through to week two of the live shows – Nicole Scherzinger was reduced to tears and told Megan, ‘It was so emotional and you could just tell the lyrics and song meant so much to you, Megan.’

And Louis was also full of praise for his act, adding, ‘You’re going to be a star. You’ve always wanted this and I’ve got to know you over the last few weeks and you’re the loveliest person ever.’

Clearly it’s not just the judges who think Megan can all the way, as bookies are already tipping Megan to win the competition and secure a record deal with Simon Cowell‘s label Syco.

Ladbrokes said, ‘Megan’s all the rage with punters ahead of the live shows and it looks like the only way is X Factor success for the reality TV star.’