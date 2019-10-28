Megan McKenna has become a chart-topping sensation since performing an original song on X Factor Celebrity.

The reality TV star – who has appeared on the likes of TOWIE, Ex On The Beach and Celebrity Big Brother – is currently sitting at number two in the iTunes chart after fans went wild over her song, “This”.

The country singer took to Twitter on Sunday night to reveal it feels like a “dream” coming true.

She tweeted, “I’m going to bed a very very happy girl! To be No.2 in the mainstream iTunes Charts is just AMAZING! Thank you to every single person who has downloaded ‘THIS’ let’s get it to No.1 by the morning! Ahhhhhh I love you guys. THANK YOU!”

Megan gave viewers goosebumps when she performed an original song on X Factor Celebrity on Saturday night. And, thanks to her loyal fans, the song is creeping its way up the iTunes charts.

It’s no secret that recording and performing music has been Megan’s dream for a long time now – and the lyrics of the song now sitting above Lizzo and Maroon 5 in the charts prove that.

Hinting at the rejection that comes from the music industry, she sings, “All I ever wanted is this… Out of a hundred no’s, you only need one yes, there’s no easy word to take me where I need to get, I’ve been knocked down low, they haven’t beat me yet, got everything I need right in front of me…”

Having starred in her own ITVBe reality TV show, Something About Megan – which documented her bid to become a country singer in Nashville – winning X Factor Celebrity and therefore a recording contract could be Megan’s chance to finally hit the big time.

But, some people have criticised Megan – who famously dated Pete Wicks – for having an “unfair advantage” as she’s already released music whilst signed to FrtyFve.

“Obviously I sing, and I’ve been recording in the past but it’s never been on the scale of what this could be,” she told Radio Times.

“This is for a major record label. In the past I’ve had a very small independent label help me do an album and I’m so grateful for that but as anybody knows in the music industry, that is down there.

“I’m just the same as everybody else. This is my dream and I’m just hoping that this show can just be the start really as I want to do this full-time.”

Megan is competing against the likes of The Chase’s Jenny Ryan, Love Island stars Wes Nelson, Zara McDermott, Samira Mighty, Eyal Booker and Kevin McHale.