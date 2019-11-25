The X Factor: Celebrity judge Louis Walsh thinks his act Megan McKenna has got the talent to take over the world!

Last weekend Megan, 27, won a place in the final of the ITV competition but if Louis, 67, gets his way, winning the show will be just the start of her career – because he thinks she’ll be as big as global star Taylor Swift.

Music manager Louis appeared alongside Megan on Lorraine this morning and revealed that he wanted the former TOWIE star in his category from the moment he signed up.

Louis said, ‘When I was told I was doing this show, believe it or not I said, “I want Megan”. I didn’t know I would be her mentor at the time. I think she can be like Taylor Swift!’

And Louis insisted that their relationship will extend past the end of the competition, adding, ‘We’re always going to be friends. I want her to get a record deal.’

Megan – who has also appeared on shows including Ex on the Beach and Celebrity Big Brother – confessed she feels reality TV may have delayed her success as a singer.

She said, ‘I’d say it’s made it a lot tougher for me to be taken seriously. I’m so happy that I’m doing X Factor. I’ve been working towards this since I was a little girl and all my dreams are coming true.’

Megan impressed the judges once again on Saturday night with her take on It Must Have Been Love from Pretty Woman, and Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger was full of praise.

She gushed, ‘Megan, baby girl, that was so beautiful. I just want to put that version on my headphones and look at Christmas lights.’