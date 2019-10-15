As singer Megan McKenna faces her ultimate challenge competing on X Factor Celebrity UK the star looks almost unrecognisable, reverting back to her former self.

The 27-year-old, who turned her back on reality TV to focus on her music career has made a massive U-turn this year to mix reality TV with her music facing Simon Cowell and the judges on X Factor Celebrity and she looks a new woman!

But it’s not the first time Megan has faced Simon – in 2009 the young brunette auditioned on Britain’s Got Talent as member of girl band LOLA – which stood for Loveable Outrageous Loud Ambitious.

The line-up featured former TOWIE babe Jessica Wright and friends Amba-Hollie Wood and Lauren Lindsey.

And determined to give singing another shot, Megan auditioned for X Factor in 2014 and 2015 when she reached the Bootcamp stages for each audition. But unable to reach judges houses, she turned to MTV and fans will remember when she made her TV debut back in 2015 when she starred on the third series of Ex on the Beach.

A fiery character, Megan was then catapulted into Celebrity Big Brother a year later – which brought her some negative comments from viewers who witnessed the star have an on-screen meltdown which led to her being branded “mental megs” after she received a warning for abusive and threatening behaviour towards fellow housemates.

But once back in the outside world, in 2016 Megan was snapped up for The Only Way Is Essex and she soon started making headlines for her on-off relationship with TOWIE co-star Pete Wicks. And cue the Essex make over…

It’s during her TOWIE days that Megan found herself getting her lips enhanced.

Reflecting back on this craze, Megan said, ‘I’m mortified looking back at some of my old pictures. I spent three years pumping it in, thinking, ‘They’re not big enough let’s get some more.’

‘I became obsessed with my lips. I’d take a photo of myself and if I didn’t think they looked big enough I’d make them bigger with an editing app.

Honestly, I think I had body dysmorphia, because when I look back at pictures of myself now I’m horrified. I look like a duck.’

Using her on-screen fame, Megan branched out with restuarant MCK Grill and had her own Easilocks hair extensions range.

Music was still Megan’s passion and she got the chance to pursue her love of country music with There’s Something About Megan which took her to Nashville to follow in the footsteps of Dolly Parton.

And the show seemed to do the trick as Megan’s music was a success – having raced up the iTunes charts with her singles High Heeled Shoes and Far Cry From Love.

In the show she admitted she could feel the implant as she tried to do her vocal exercises and when we asked Megan what would happen if she was forced to choose between singing and enhanced lips she said, ‘At the end of the day, I like my lip fillers, I’m not going to get rid of them.’ She then added, ‘If the fillers got in the way of my singing then they’d be straight out.’

And back in the UK she supported Michael Buble at British Summertime in 2018, performing to her biggest crowd yet in London’s Hyde Park before going on tour herself.

After a break from the screen it’s refreshing to see Megan back and there’s something different -she’s ditched the booze and had her lip fillers dissolved.

‘I’m a completely different person these days. I’ve done so much growing up,’ she said.

‘I know people see me as Mental Megs – if I’d watched me, I’d think, ‘Oh God I don’t like her.’

‘But the truth is I was just a broken, upset young girl and I didn’t really know what I was getting myself in to.’

Minus the lip fillers, fake tan and hair extensions – and with performing experience under her belt, it looks like Megan has a new found confidence to give singing another shot.