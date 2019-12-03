Megan McKenna – clearly still on a high from winning The X Factor: Celebrity – has treated her fans to an early Christmas present, posing on Instagram in only some sexy lace underwear!

The 27-year-old shared the sizzling snap to her 2.4m followers, revealing she’s the new face of luxury lingerie brand Boux Avenue.

Captioning the photo, Megan wrote, ‘I’m so happy to announce that I am the face of @bouxavenue’s new campaign! Shop my #MeganLovesBoux edit of fave pieces now in Boux Avenue stores nationwide and at Bouxavenue.com.’

Unsurprisingly fans rushed to leave compliments, branding the former TOWIE star ‘gorgeous’ – with one adding, ‘From that photo alone I will be putting in an order immediately’.

Megan’s former X Factor co-stars also got in on the action. Love Actually actress Olivia Olsen commented, ‘Okay!!!! I see you Megs.’ And Hayley Hasselhoff simply posted a series of flame emojis.

It’s been a whirlwind few days for Megan after she was crowed the winner of this year’s The X Factor: Celebrity, bagging a record deal from none other than Simon Cowell.

Taking to social media after her victory, Megan said, ‘OHHHHH MYYYYY GODDDDD my dream has come true I’ve worked my whole life for this moment thank you so much to everybody who voted words cannot explain how I feel right now I cannot believe I have won @thexfactor!!!!’