It'll be a rare outing together for the two royals
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton will reportedly be attending the Wimbledon final together tomorrow.
A year after Meghan attended Wimbledon for the first time in her royal role, the duchesses are expected to watch Serena Williams take on Simona Halep on Saturday.
The following day, the Duchess of Cambridge – who is the Patron of All England Lawn Tennis – is also said to be watching the men’s final with husband Prince William.
It comes just a day after the Palace announced Meghan and Prince Harry are set to join the likes of Beyoncé on the Leicester Square red carpet when they attend the London premier of The Lion King on Sunday.
The Palace added that the new parents will not be taking baby Archie along for the screening of the movie.
Superstar Beyoncé is set to attend the premiere, having taken to the red carpet at the US launch of the film in Hollywood earlier this week.
The Drunk In Love signer appeared at the star-studded evening alongside seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.
The Halo singer voices the role of Nala in the Disney reboot, which also features the voices of John Oliver, Chance The Rapper, James Earl Jones and more.