Meghan made a sweet link between the two special days with her earrings

Meghan Markle paid tribute to her and Prince Harry’s wedding day during son Archie’s christening in a very special way.

For the royal occasion held at Windsor Castle at the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex wore the same £12,000 Cartier earrings as she wore on her wedding day.

As the former Suits actress, 37, came together with husband Harry, 34, to baptise their first born son, she stunned in the beautiful designer jewels, teamed with a bespoke Dior dress.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, stylist Rochelle White highlighted the similarities between Meghan’s christening and wedding look, revealing how the earrings ‘linked the two meaningful events together’.

She explained: ‘Meghan played homage to her wedding day with her earrings.

‘The boatneck line, which resembles her wedding gown, seems to be a Meghan favourite and go to.

‘It’s a style that she knows suits her and something that she is comfortable in. I feel the christening was a moment for her to wear items that link the two events together in a subtle and meaningful way.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

In the official photographs from the special day, royal fans were finally given a glimpse at little Archie’s face, as he posed with his parents for the intimate snapshots.

In one, Meghan can be seen cradling the tot who appears to be having a snooze, while proud dad Harry looks over him while holding on to his wife’s arm.

In the photo, Meghan’s wedding day turned christening accessories can be seen in their full glory while the family posed as a trio.

Beside the pictures shared on Meghan and Harry’s official Instagram account, @SussexRoyal, a caption read: ‘This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.’