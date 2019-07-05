The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance yesterday

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon yesterday to watch close friend Serena Williams take on Kaja Juvan on Court One.

Taking a break from parenting duties, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by two close friends from the US, Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis, to see the tennis star win her match.

The Duchess opted for a stylish, laid back look consisting of a simple black vest top, jeans and a sleek pin stripe blazer.

She completed the outfit with a trilby and glamorous cat eye sunglasses.

Meghan was also sporting a brand new piece of jewellery for the outing – a sweet tribute to baby son Archie, who was born on 6 May.

Fans were quick to spot the little letter ‘A’ hanging on a delicate gold necklace, which is thought to be by designer Jennifer Meyer and costs £278.

It’s also not the first time the Duchess has been seen wearing a thin gold chain with initials as she previously wore one that sweetly had both ‘H’ and ‘M’ dangling from it.

MORE: Kate Middleton reveals her new favourite beauty product while enjoying Wimbledon Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Meghan, who appeared to be in good spirits as she laughed and joked with her two friends, will be preparing for Archie’s private christening that will take place in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle tomorrow in front of around 25 guests.

However, pal Serena won’t be in attendance as the US athlete said she had prior work commitments.

Speaking at a press conference, Serena was quizzed about attending the celebration.

‘No, I’m working on Saturday…so, she understands work,’ she told reporters.

Meghan’s surprise appearance comes a few days after the Duchess of Cambridge attended day two of Wimbledon.

This time last year, Meghan and Kate attended together to watch Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber in the Ladies’ Finals.

It was their first public engagement together without Prince Harry and Prince William.