It's Harry's first birthday as a dad

Meghan Markle has paid a heartfelt tribute to the ‘best husband’ and ‘most amazing dad’ Prince Harry as he celebrates his 35th birthday.

It’s the royal’s first birthday as a dad after the couple welcomed baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor in early May.

To mark the special day, Meghan shared nine images of Harry over the years on their Instagram account.

One image shows him with Princess Diana as a baby as the late royal holds her son in her arms as they get off a plane.

Another touching, never-before-seen photograph shows Harry gazing at Archie while he’s sat on Meghan’s lap on the day he was christened.