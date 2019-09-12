Meghan Markle beams with joy as she laughs and hugs models in sweet candid snaps from behind the scenes of her new fashion launch

Caitlin Elliott

Candid behind the scenes images of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, show her laughing and hugging models on set of the shoot for her new fashion project.

Meghan Markle

Credit: Getty

The 38-year-old Duchess’ fashion line in conjunction with career success charity Smart Works launched today.

The collection is made up of key capsule pieces essential for women to feel comfortable while dressed professionally.

In an post shared to Meghan and her husband Prince Harry’s shared Instagram account, @SussexRoyal, the former Suits actress can be seen surprising models with an appearance behind the scenes of a photo shoot for the project.

The natural, black and white photographs show the American royal beaming with joy and interacting with the women, who have been clients of the Smart Works charity.

Last month, The Duchess of Sussex surprised Smart Works clients during the capsule collection shoot in west London…Today, The Duchess, alongside @SmartWorksCharity – in partnership with @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo – are incredibly proud to reveal to everyone, #TheSmartSet – a five piece capsule collection that will equip the Smart Works clients with the classic wardrobe pieces to help them feel confident as they mobilise back into the work space. • “Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. It was just last September that we launched the ‘Together’ cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Today, a year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good. Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project – placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other – another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of” – The Duchess of Sussex The collection – which features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and tote bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today, with the objective of selling enough units to give Smart Works the essentials they need to help dress clients for the coming year! For every item bought during the sale of the collection, one will be donated to Smart Works, this 1:1 model allows customers to directly support the Smart Works women by playing a part in their success story – how they look and more importantly, how they feel. Photo © @JennyZarins

Dressed in a casual loose fit shirt, black jeans and court heels, the new mum, who gave birth to first son Archie in May this year, chatted and posed in the endearing photographs.

Beside the series of images, a caption reads: ‘Last month, The Duchess of Sussex surprised Smart Works clients during the capsule collection shoot in west London…’

Meghan collaborated with leading British fashion brand and the line will be available to buy for two weeks.

We are so proud to be included in the seminal, September Edition of @britishvogue guest-edited by our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal . . In the article, The Duchess writes: “The reason I was drawn to Smart Works is that it reframes the idea of charity as community. It’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits.” . . Our Smart Works family is flourishing under the Duchess’s patronage. We have dressed more women than ever before, and we have just had our best ever July, helping 27% more women across the UK than the same time last year. We want to help more women find their way to a Smart Works centre so that they may, in the words of the Duchess, be ready to take on the world, get a job and transform their lives . . The Duchess and Smart Works have more exciting plans in store (watch this space) but for now, we hope you’ll buy this very special #ForcesForChange edition of Vogue and be inspired by what you read. . . #ForcesforChange #Smartworks #Inthepress #Vogue #WomenEmpoweringWomen

The message continues: ‘Today, The Duchess, alongside @SmartWorksCharity – in partnership with @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo – are incredibly proud to reveal to everyone, #TheSmartSet – a five piece capsule collection that will equip the Smart Works clients with the classic wardrobe pieces to help them feel confident as they mobilise back into the work space.’

Hordes of royal fans took to the comment section beneath the post to praise Meghan for her latest charitable venture.

One wrote: ‘I love all that you do for others, especially women 🖤 You are amazing 🖤👏🏻👌🏻,’ while a second chipped in: ‘I love a hard-working woman. Team Meghan! 🙌🏾’