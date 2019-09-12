Royal fans are loving the photos

Candid behind the scenes images of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, show her laughing and hugging models on set of the shoot for her new fashion project.

The 38-year-old Duchess’ fashion line in conjunction with career success charity Smart Works launched today.

The collection is made up of key capsule pieces essential for women to feel comfortable while dressed professionally.

In an post shared to Meghan and her husband Prince Harry’s shared Instagram account, @SussexRoyal, the former Suits actress can be seen surprising models with an appearance behind the scenes of a photo shoot for the project.

The natural, black and white photographs show the American royal beaming with joy and interacting with the women, who have been clients of the Smart Works charity.

Dressed in a casual loose fit shirt, black jeans and court heels, the new mum, who gave birth to first son Archie in May this year, chatted and posed in the endearing photographs.

Beside the series of images, a caption reads: ‘Last month, The Duchess of Sussex surprised Smart Works clients during the capsule collection shoot in west London…’

Meghan collaborated with leading British fashion brand and the line will be available to buy for two weeks.

The message continues: ‘Today, The Duchess, alongside @SmartWorksCharity – in partnership with @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo – are incredibly proud to reveal to everyone, #TheSmartSet – a five piece capsule collection that will equip the Smart Works clients with the classic wardrobe pieces to help them feel confident as they mobilise back into the work space.’

Hordes of royal fans took to the comment section beneath the post to praise Meghan for her latest charitable venture.

One wrote: ‘I love all that you do for others, especially women 🖤 You are amazing 🖤👏🏻👌🏻,’ while a second chipped in: ‘I love a hard-working woman. Team Meghan! 🙌🏾’