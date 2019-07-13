He thinks she needs to change her tact

Princess Diana’s former chief of staff, Patrick Jephson, has given Team Sussex a stern warning to change the way they are currently engaging with the ‘taxpaying public’.

It comes after Meghan Markle was branded a ‘nightmare’ when she turned up to support her pal Serena Williams at Wimbledon and demanded a photo ban – leaving fans ‘gobsmacked.’

It’s not the first time Meghan, 37, has raised eyebrows with her demands. And Princess Diana’s former royal aide thinks the couple could be in hot water if things continue.

‘Right now it is the Royal advisers to Harry and Meghan who must up their game — or else hand in their fancy racquets on their way out the door,’ Patrick claimed.

He suggested the Duchess of Sussex needs to follow in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law and embrace the ‘prolonged photoshoot’ rather than trying to enforce an ‘exclusion zone’ when out and about.

‘When my former boss Princess Diana went to Wimbledon privately, she was aware that she was actually attending a prolonged photoshoot,’ he revealed. ‘She knew it, accepted it and even turned it to her advantage: more than once a run of bad Press for her was miraculously reversed with a front page picture or a glossy magazine cover showing her at her most carefree and stylish in the Wimbledon sunshine.

‘Compare that with the images we’ve seen of the Duchess of Sussex with two friends, huddled like survivors in a life-raft, alone on a sea of empty green seats in what has been described as an “exclusion zone”.’

Princess Diana’s former private secretary went on to highlight a whole host of other things rubbing the public up the wrong way.

What with the secrecy surrounding the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, their controversial £2.4 million refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage and Meghan’s lavish baby shower – the former Hollywood actress could be the reason the public’s patience is ‘withering’.

He said: ‘It is beginning to test the patience of the taxpaying subjects who subsidise the Sussexes’ celebrity lifestyle.’