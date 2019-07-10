They were cheering on Prince Harry and Prince William

Meghan Markle took adorable baby Archie along to cheer on dad Prince Harry at a charity polo match today.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, and the newborn joined the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they watched Harry and William compete in their first joint public appearance of the year.

Pictures show Meghan doting on little Archie, who was on his first public outing after being christened in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

New mum Meghan was wearing a loose-fitting green dress and shades as she cradled the little one, while Kate looked glamorous in a pretty pink frock and her signature tie-up tan wedges.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted playing with a very adventurous Louis, who is now almost 15 months old.

Prince William and Prince Harry played on opposite teams in the game that was organised his honour of late Leicester City owner Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who tragically died in a helicopter crash at the club’s stadium in October.

William ended up beating his brother in the game that was held at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire.

Meghan’s appearance at the polo comes almost a week after she attended Wimbledon to watch good friend Serena Williams play.

However, the outing sparked a wave of criticism after it was reported the royal banned tennis fans from taking her picture.

Former sports presenter Sally Jones, 64, appeared on Good Morning Britain today and revealed she was told she couldn’t take pictures because the Duchess of Sussex was there in a ‘private capacity’.

The former sports presenter said: ‘I was a bit gobsmacked. I thought; “Have I upset people?” Then suddenly I felt a bit angry, and a bit bemused.’

GMB host Piers Morgan replied, ‘This is not a private visit, if you’re the Duchess of Sussex getting a freebie at Wimbledon, in the VIP seats, watching your mate Serena Williams with the company of your friends, it’s not a private visit, you’re there as a member of the royal family.’

He went on: ‘Meghan’s got to learn she’s not a celebrity anymore, she’s the Duchess of Sussex… with the fact that taxpayers pay £2.5 million for your home refurbishment… with the fact that taxpayers pay for your security guys to be at Wimbledon… we pay for that. The deal is you’re there and then you smile.’