Meghan and Kate didn't appear very close

A body language expert has claimed that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle ‘deliberately’ avoided each other as they cheered on their husbands at a charity polo match yesterday.

The Duchess of Sussex made a conscious effort to avoid Kate as they watched Prince Harry and Prince William play at Billingbear Polo Club, according to Judi James.

Looking at the photographs from the event, body language pro who analyses non-verbal communication, claimed that the pair are two very different mothers, with Meghan being very protective of baby Archie.

Amid rumours of a rift between the Royal couples, Judi said: ‘What we’re looking at appears to be two mothers wrapped up and lost in their own worlds.

‘This could be a deliberate effort to avoid one another.’

She went on to point out that this could have been because the former Suits actress was being careful not to wake sleeping Archie.

Telling The Sun, she added: ‘We don’t see any shots of Kate getting up to coo over the baby, which you’d expect.

‘Kate stays down, Meghan stays up and neither seems willing to meet in the middle.

‘Instead, Meghan seems to stand alone and wary with a high protective grasp on her little boy – as if to say it’s me and Archie against the world.’

Despite the seemingly tense vibes between the two Duchesses, Prince Harry couldn’t look more in love with his newborn son.

Judi said: ‘Little Archie steals the limelight and Harry couldn’t look more delighted and besotted, grinning down at his son while Meghan holds him up proudly.

‘They look so much like a contained unit of three here, despite the fact it was Harry’s day to be centre stage when he was out on his horse playing polo.’