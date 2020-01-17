Meghan Markle offered surprising job as ‘director of special initiatives’ for adult site

Meghan Markle has received a surprising job offer.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been offered a role as the ‘director of special initiatives’ for adult website YouPorn.

Just last week Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry announced their plans to ‘step back’ as senior royals and progress on their own path separate from the Royal Family.

And with the royal couple ‘set to make millions’ after quitting their royal duties, it seems like YouPorn bosses want to help them get there.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Website bosses have said that the royal would be perfect for the role as she would be able to come up with ‘creative solutions’ in the face of ‘outdated policies’.

At YouPorn we are always looking for ways to give back but face the challenge of judgement from companies and organisations that do not accept funding from our industry,’ said Vice President of YouPorn Charlie Hughes.

You have proven to be someone that comes up with creative solutions and interesting ways to help make the world a better place,’ he wrote in a letter to the Duchess, ‘even in the face of outdated policies and ways of thinking’.

Offering the mum-of-one a role at his company, Charlie continued, ‘For this reason, you are a perfect fit for the position!’

‘At YouPorn, we have been following the news of MEGXIT closely and we applaud your efforts to create your own life outside of the royal palace,’ he continued, showing his support for the former Suits actress and her family.

‘We know you will have lots of well-deserved interesting opportunities presented to you but we would like to offer you the unique position of Director of Special Initiatives to aid with YouPorn’s philanthropic endeavours.’

The website boss finished, ‘We look forward to hearing back from you and having you join our YouPorn family’.

Well that’s a job offer we didn’t see coming!