Meghan Markle has received a surprising job offer.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been offered a role as the ‘director of special initiatives’ for adult website YouPorn.

Just last week Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry announced their plans to ‘step back’ as senior royals and progress on their own path separate from the Royal Family.

And with the royal couple ‘set to make millions’ after quitting their royal duties, it seems like YouPorn bosses want to help them get there.

Website bosses have said that the royal would be perfect for the role as she would be able to come up with ‘creative solutions’ in the face of ‘outdated policies’.

‘At YouPorn we are always looking for ways to give back but face the challenge of judgement from companies and organisations that do not accept funding from our industry,’ said Vice President of YouPorn Charlie Hughes.

‘You have proven to be someone that comes up with creative solutions and interesting ways to help make the world a better place,’ he wrote in a letter to the Duchess, ‘even in the face of outdated policies and ways of thinking’.

Offering the mum-of-one a role at his company, Charlie continued, ‘For this reason, you are a perfect fit for the position!’

‘At YouPorn, we have been following the news of MEGXIT closely and we applaud your efforts to create your own life outside of the royal palace,’ he continued, showing his support for the former Suits actress and her family.

‘We know you will have lots of well-deserved interesting opportunities presented to you but we would like to offer you the unique position of Director of Special Initiatives to aid with YouPorn’s philanthropic endeavours.’

The website boss finished, ‘We look forward to hearing back from you and having you join our YouPorn family’.

Well that’s a job offer we didn’t see coming!