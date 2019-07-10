Piers hit out at Meghan AGAIN

Piers Morgan warned Meghan Markle that her recent behaviour is going to ‘drive the public nuts’ as he slated the Royal in another angry rant.

The Good Morning Britain host lashed out at the Duchess of Sussex live on the ITV breakfast show this morning, following updates on her day out at Wimbledon last week.

It was first reported that the former Suits actress, 37, had asked for a photo ban to be put in place to stop fans from taking snaps of her while she enjoyed the iconic tennis tournament.

Meghan was later slammed by a Wimbledon official for being a ‘nightmare’ during the match for casually dressing in jeans.

Speaking to The Times, they said: ‘It was a nightmare, she was a nightmare.

‘She wanted to come incognito but there were problems.

‘They couldn’t invite her into the royal box because she was wearing jeans but that didn’t really matter because all she wanted to do was come and watch Serena.’

This morning, Piers lashed out over the Royal’s recent behaviour, saying: ‘I’m not a fan of the way Meghan and Harry seem to want their cake and eat it. It’s not a private visit, you’re there as a member of the royal family.

‘Meghan’s gotta learn she’s not a celeb anymore. With all the freebies that come your way as Duchess, we pay for that, you put all that together the deal is when you’re there you smile. People take a picture it’s part of the deal.

‘I don’t know what they’re trying to achieve. All it does is antagonise everybody and the media and the public who feel like the royals are part of them.’

The fiery media personality went on to add that he hopes Meghan eventually becomes a ‘successful Duchess’, before warning her that she is at risk of irritating the nation, saying: ‘This kind of behaviour will drive the media and the public nuts.

‘The publicity tap is here and the moment you turn it on to promote yourself, it’s very difficult to turn that tap back off as and when you feel like it.’