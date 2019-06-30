The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Archie early last month

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly hired their third nanny since welcoming baby Archie on May 6.

It’s been claimed two nannies have stopped working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex less than two months after the newest royal’s birth.

However, royal sources say it’s simply down to the fact Meghan and Harry want to find the perfect person for the role as it’s such a ‘deeply personal decision’.

‘Often there are different needs at different stages of the baby’s life. The first nanny was a night nurse,’ a source said.

They added to The Sun: ‘But Harry and Meghan do not want to rush this or take any risks getting this decision right.

‘It’s deeply personal and can depend on the needs of the baby and parents.’

It comes just weeks after the pair were said to have asked their previous nanny to sign an extensive NDA to protect their son’s privacy.

Harpers Bazaar reporter Omid Scobie also claimed the nanny wouldn’t be living permanently at Frogmore Cottage with the new family, nor will she work weekends.

The reported departure of the second nanny follows a growing list of staff who have quit following just a short time period working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Last November, Meghan’s PA Melissa Touabti quit after just six months, while her bodyguard also left after six months back in January.

One things for certain, the pair will need to find someone suitable in time for their tour of Africa this autumn.

Last week the tour was officially announced by the Palace, and it was also confirmed the royal couple will be bringing along Archie, who will be six months at the time.

The couple’s official Instagram account announced: ‘TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn.

‘The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼 and Angola 🇦🇴. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana🇧🇼 on route to the other countries.

‘The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond.

The post ended: ‘This will be their first official tour as a family!’