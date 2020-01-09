Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be set to make millions.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a shock announcement yesterday evening, revealing to their over 10 million Instagram followers that they would be taking a ‘step back’ from royal duties, pledging to work towards becoming ‘financially independent’.

‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,’ they wrote.

‘We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen’.

And now an expert has claimed that the pair could go on to make millions, as they would be able to get “any endorsement deals in the world they may want”.

“This news, while surprising to many, should not come as such a shock given that the clues were there for months,” said CEO of the New York-based PR firm 5EPR Ronn Torossian.

“Many will see this as Harry abandoning the family,” the PR giant told the Mirror, with increased irritation by taxpayers with royal spending and, of course, Prince Andrew’s ongoing scandal,” he continued, adding that the royal family will be strong enough to make it through the recent tough times.

“The Royal Family is scarred right now, but not out for the count. Their legacy is much larger than just Meghan and Harry.

However, the PR guru went on to explain that the couple will go on to take the world by storm, adding, “That said, I think Meghan Markle will remain a huge superstar.

“Whether this will give Meghan and Harry the lower profile they seem to crave remains to be seen.

“They will have to be vigilant in maintaining their privacy, as well as ensure that their new charitable focus is well-received by the public.