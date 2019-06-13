Meghan Markle and Rihanna have secretly become ‘best friends’

Friendship GOALS

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has reportedly become ‘best friends’ with pop princess, Rihanna.

The former suits actress, 37, and the music icon are said to have become pally after Rihanna, 31, moved to London.

The duo allegedly knew each other before Meghan tied the knot with Prince Harry last year, but she and RiRi bonded when she was thrust into the spotlight following the royal wedding.

An insider told Radar Online: ‘They actually have a lot in common in terms of style and a shared need for total privacy in their lives.

‘They’ve bumped into each other a few times before Meghan was super famous and have a few mutual acquaintances on the Hollywood social scene who’ve put them in touch again recently.’

Fans were left shocked when it was revealed Rihanna had upped sticks and moved over to the UK.

She revealed she had secretly made the switch to London last year to be closer to her business bases and boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

Speaking to the New York Times she revealed her favourite thing about living in the city is ‘walking around the block’ while keeping it ‘incognito’.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

While Meg is currently spending most of her time with new son, Archie, she is thought to have plans to spend more time with the Barbadian songstress when her maternity leave is over.

It is also claimed that the Duchess is set to appear in the September issue of British Vogue this year, showing off the newly renovated Frogmore Cottage in an insightful photo shoot for the iconic magazine.

It has also been reported by The Sun that Meghan will write about subjects close to her heart for the feature in the publication.

Disappointingly for some, hubby Prince Harry and baby Archie will not appear beside Meghan for her magazine moment.