The Duchess of Sussex reportedly sees the Prince of Wales as a 'positive influence'

Meghan Markle is continuing to shut out her family and dad over fears they’ll be a bad influence on baby son Archie.

Instead, Meghan is said to have grown closer to Prince Charles since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first born, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on 6 May.

The duchess, 37, reportedly sees the Prince of Wales, 70, as a ‘positive influence’ and has turned to him for support.

Insiders told the Mirror she is determined to only let Archie be surrounded by positive figures as he grows up.

A source said: ‘Meghan’s overriding view is that there is no place for her father or his extended family in her life right now. She has a strong family unit around her in Harry, with their adorable newborn son, and he has been very, very clear that she only wants positive influences for Archie.

‘If anything she has developed a strong bond with Harry’s father and has discussed the situation with him.’

They added: ‘She definitely sees Charles as a father figure, a principled man who has had his life played out in the public eye.

‘Despite the desperate pleas from the family, there is zero chance of a reconciliation at this stage.’

Last month Meghan’s dad Thomas Markle was quizzed about his grandson and if he was going to get to meet him.

‘I can’t say whether I’m going to be invited,’ he admitted to US website TMZ.

‘I can’t say if Meghan is going to say, ‘OK, enough is enough and, yes, I want my family back in my life.”’

Meghan and her dad haven’t spoken since she penned a five-page letter to him shortly after her wedding to Harry last year, saying he had caused her ‘unwarranted pain’.

‘If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop,’ she told him. ‘Please allow us to live our lives in peace.’

It comes as it was revealed Harry and Meghan spent £2.4million of public money renovating their Frogmore Cottage estate.

Major work was undertaken to turn five properties into a single home.